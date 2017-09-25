International experts predict no danger of major disasters in Nairit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The group of European experts introduced Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan to final report on chemical inspection, which they have carried out at Nairit Plant.

The meeting on September 22 was also attended by UN Resident Coordinator for Armenia Bradley Busetto, representatives from various UN agencies and Nairit Plant.



According to the international experts, there is no danger of major disaster at Nairit. To reduce the possibility of another disaster, they proposed to provide on the spot the due labeling of materials for temporary storage, modern repackaging, maintenance and management of relevant warehouses (storage of dangerous chemicals, latest means of recycling and ellimination).



Davot Tonoyan thanked UN Office and international experts, stressing that MES prioritizes the security of the mentioned territory.



Bradley Busetto reassured that the support will be continuous with experts always available for additional consultation even after the completion of their mission.



The final report will be introduced to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA in Armenia and Geneva). The report will serve as the base for elaboration of technical instructions for final solution to this issue.