Japan to provide Armenia with fire-rescue equipment

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today the delegation headed by Fushimi Katsutoshi, Chief Representative of Uzbekistan Office of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

MES informs that the parties discussed further implementation of already signed “Improvement of Fire-Rescue Equipment” and “Public Awareness Network for Crisis and Disaster Risk Management” programs.



Davit Tonoyan attached special importance to continuation and deepening of Armenian-Japanese cooperation.



Within the frames of “Improvement of Fire-Rescue Equipment” program, the Fire-Rescue Brigades of Armenian regions will be provided with 36 fire engines and 3 escalators.



In addition, MES will sign an agreement with Japanese Ingerosec consulting company, whereby the Armenian side will receive consultation services.