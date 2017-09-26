“Bridging Stories” book launched

Yerevan /Mediamax/. “Bridging Stories” book was launched today in Yerevan.

The book presents photos of everyday events and shared common memories, captured on both sides of a closed border by young Armenian and Turkish photographers.



Earlier this year Mediamax presented the initiative of photo reporter from National Geographic John Stanmeyer, aimed at spreading hope and peace between peoples of Armenia and Turkey.



Many of the photos were exhibited at Armenian Center for Contemporary Experimental Art, Yerevan.



According to U.S. Embassy to Armenia, the book launch is the capstone of a U.S. Embassy-sponsored project.



“It is through your art, through your eyes, that we can see bridges of understanding being built. And with this book, your work will continue to reach new audiences and spark new discussions,” U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Rafik Mansour said.



Copies of the book will be made available to various libraries around Armenia, as well as U.S. Embassy’s five American Corners in Yerevan, Gyumri, Vanadzor, Charentsavan, and Kapan.