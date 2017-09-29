Armenian President says goodbye to French Ambassador

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan had a farewell meeting with Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier, who has completed his diplomatic mission in Armenia.

“President of Armenia thanked the Ambassador Charpentier for his efforts in strengthening friendship between Armenia and its reliable ally France over the past three years, especially his efficient contribution to the development of economic ties between the countries,” Presidential press service reports.



Jean-Francois Charpentier remarked that the last three years of his mission in Armenia were full of remarkable and significant events, which have even more strengthened the relations between friendly Armenia and France.



The Ambassador expressed hope that Armenian-French economic cooperation will continue to develop, moving towards high-level political relations between the two countries.