UK Minister for Europe notes Armenia’s legendary hospitality

Yerevan/Mediamax/. UK Minister for Europe Alan Duncan addressed a video message about his visit to Armenia.



“I’m delighted to be here in Armenia. It’s my first ever visit to Yerevan.



I had a very intensive day of useful political discussions yesterday and I’ve take the opportunity to reiterate the UK’s continued support to the government, its important constitutional changes which bring it closer to that of a parliamentary democracy, and I’m looking at a very strong and prosperous country,” said Alan Duncan.



He informed that the Good Governance Fund will allocate GBP 4 million this and next year to Armenia, which will help the country on that journey to better government.



Touching upon the trade and economy ties, Alan Duncan informed that UK Prime Minister’s new trade envoy Mark Pritchard will visit Armenia in a few days.



In regards to the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, Sir Duncan noted the UK wish for a lasting, peaceful settlement and confirmed the UK’s continued support to the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.



“Before travelling here I’ve heard of Armenia’s legendary hospitality and I’m pleased to say I’ve been benefitting from it over the last couple of days. I would very much like to reiterate my gratitude for the welcome I’ve received here,” said Alan Duncan.