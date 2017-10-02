Serzh Sargsyan offers condolences to Trump for Las Vegas tragedy

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargysan sent a letter of condolence to U.S. President Donald Trump for the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“It was with great pain that I learned about the terrible act of violence in Las Vegas, which claimed dozens of innocent lives and wounded hundreds of people.



I express my deepest condolences and support for you, the friendly people of the United States, and families of the victims in this difficult moment of grief and loss.



We pray with the people of U.S. for the eternal rest of souls of the victims and full recovery of the wounded,” reads the letter of Serzh Sargsyan.