Lithuania wishes to use Armenian MES’s experience

Yerevan 4. /Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today the delegation of Lithuanian government.

According to Armenian MES, the meeting was attended by Ministers of Economy, Social Security and Labor, Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Interior of Lithuania, as well as Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Erikas Petrikas.



The delegation visited Armenia for participation in the session of Lithuanian-Armenian Intergovernmental Economic Commission. The delegation wishes to get acquainted with Armenian MES’s operation and experience within the frames of their visit to Armenia.



The Lithuanian guests expressed their interest in the experience of Armenia in efficient management of emergency situations, which might help their country in elaboration of centralized emergency situations management and response system.



Davit Tonoyan remarked that MES is committed to supporting and deepening cooperation in sectors of emergency situations and civil defense.