Young Experts Scheme (YES) Armenia is open for applications

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The presentation of YES Armenia – Young Expert Scheme Programme took place today. The programme is aimed at bringing new dynamics and energy into civil service and contributing to its modernization.

Young Experts Scheme (YES) Armenia offers young experts a training, skills development and mentoring/coaching package, competency based training and guest lectures.



The programme is implemented by the Centre for Strategic Initiatives (CSI) with financial and technical support of the European Union.



Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski said that “the European Union attaches special importance to this initiative.”



According to him, the active involvement of young people from Armenia and Diaspora in Armenia’s government system will highly contribute to the development of the country.



“Armenia needs to develop strategic thinking at this stage of its development. With their experience, skills and education, the young people can highly contribute to this pursuit,” Piotr Switalski said.



Executive Director of CSI Aleksandr Khachaturyan expressed hope that the initiative will be continuous.



“We would like to show that working for the government is not as scary as it might seem,” he said.



Aleksandr Khachaturyan said that you can find full information on the initiative and all necessary details on the official webpage of CSI and various social networks.



The project welcomes young Armenian citizens and/or Armenians from Diaspora aged 25-35.



The application deadline is October 15.



The multi-stakeholder Selection Committee will select around 20 young people to work on specific government priority related projects for the period of 12 months.