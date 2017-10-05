E-Partnership Conference to enhance cybersecurity in EaP countries

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Estonian Presidency of the Council of the European Union will host the “E-Partnership Conference” aimed at developing e-governance and enhancing cybersecurity in the European Union’s Eastern partner countries.

The conference in Tallinn will bring together more than 150 experts and policy makers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, and the EU Member States.



Participants will discuss how Eastern Partnership countries are using information and communications technology to increase the transparency of government processes. The conference will also provide an opportunity to assess the safety and security of the cyberspace across the region, and exchange ideas for improvement.



A new study on e-democracy based on field research in all six partner countries is scheduled to be released at the event. The launch will be live streamed here.



“The EU continues to work closely with its Eastern partners in the digital area, focusing on promoting high-speed broadband internet to boost economies and expand e-services, creating more jobs in the digital industry and reducing roaming tariffs among the Eastern partner countries. Using digital solutions brings efficiency and transparency to governance and benefits to citizens,” said Andrus Ansip, Vice-President for the Digital Single Market.



Today Tallinn is hosting the second Eastern Partnership Ministerial meeting on the digital economy. The EU Ministerial e-Government Conference will take place tomorrow.



The e-Partnership Conference is organized by the Estonian Centre of Eastern Partnership (ECEAP) and the e-Governance Academy (EGA), in partnership with the European Commission and the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The EU invested EUR 13m in the framework of EaPConnect, a project aimed at improving high-speed digital connections between the six partner countries. The project runs from 2015 to 2020.