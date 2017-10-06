Rafi Baghdjian is new CEO of IDeA

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Rafi Baghdjian has been appointed CEO of Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation.

Rafi has over 35 years of experience with Shell, covering the technical, commercial and leadership aspects of the energy business. He worked as Chief Operating Officer of Shell UK before retiring from the company.



“The recent years were a period of formation for IDeA. We are hopeful that Rafi Baghdjian’s experience and knowledge will help the Foundation facilitate the development of cultural and social entrepreneurship in Armenia,” said IDeA co-founders Ruben Vardanyan and Veronika Zonabend.



“I am delighted to join IDeA Foundation. It is a great pleasure to serve my motherland, bringing in my 35-year experience with Shell from around the world,” noted Baghdjian.



Edgar Manukyan, who had headed IDeA since July 2015, resigned to engage in private business.



“We are thankful to Edgar for his great job and particular contribution to the creation of UWC Dilijan and we wish him success in his future endeavors,” stated Vardanyan and Zonabend.



Rafi was born in Beirut in 1956 and graduated as a chemical engineer from Ecole Nationale Supérieure de Chimie de Lille (France) in 1981.



Baghdjian started his career with Shell in The Hague in 1984. He held different positions within the company thoughout the years and in 2012 became the Chief Operating Officer at Shell Abu Dhabi. In May 2016, Rafi was named a Chief Operating Officer of Shell UK.



In February 2017, he was appointed CEO for Middle East and North Africa at N2Growth.



Rafi Baghdjian is married and has two sons.