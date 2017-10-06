Armenia awards Aso Tavitian the Order of Honor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today Aso Tavitian, President of Tavitian Foundation.
The Armenian presidential press service informed that Aso Tavitian was handed the Order of Honor for contribution to strengthening the Diaspora-Armenia ties. He was awarded the order on the occasion of the Independence Day of Armenia.
President Sargsyan thanked Aso Tavitian for his devoted efforts for the benefit of Armenia and wished him success in other initiatives.
In his turn, Aso Tavitian accepted the order with gratitude and stated it was a great honor for him to contribute to building resilient society and strengthening governance in Armenia.
