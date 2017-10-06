Inaugural Diaspora Dialogues to be held in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia will host the inaugural Diaspora Dialogues gathering of diaspora leaders on October 8-10 in Dilijan and Yerevan.

The event was organized by Common Purpose leadership development organization in cooperation with UWC Dilijan and with the support of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.



“People all over the world face complex problems that cross boundaries. And so we need leaders who can cross the boundaries too. The Diaspora Dialogues is a unique opportunity to bring together exceptional leaders who have spent their lives crossing boundaries. It’s enormously exciting,” Founder and Group Chief Executive of Common Purpose Julia Middleton said.



The participants of Diaspora Dialogues come from diverse backgrounds and have years of experiences. They represent education, business, philanthropy, innovation, civil society and humanitarian organizations.



“There is no coincidence that the inaugural Diaspora Dialogues are being held at UWC Dilijan in Armenia because this is a hub for future leaders who are becoming bridges for different communities and fighting the fragmentation in the world. We welcome diaspora leaders in UWC Dilijan with the confidence that through sharing knowledge and experiences we will create and develop new ideas that will lead to practical actions in our societies,” said Veronika Zonabend, Co-founder and Chair of the Board of Governors of UWC Dilijan.



Participants of Diaspora Dialogues, including UWC Dilijan students, will exchange ideas, strategies and inspiration during these three days. There will be no “speaker” in the traditional sense because participants themselves will provide the content.



The organizers expect to create a source of thought leadership, which can be shared with a wider audience through blogs, essays and possibly a book to develop the next generation of bridge builders as well as to establish a web of solidarity across different diaspora communities.