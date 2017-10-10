Armenian Ambassador introduced to Aleppo restoration projects

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ambassador to Syria Arshak Poladyan visited Aleppo and got acquainted with the restoration efforts in the city.

Armenian MFA informed that the newly appointed Armenian Consul General of Aleppo Armen Sarkissian introduced Ambassador Poladyan to the main directions of the consulate’s activity. The parties discussed possibilities for strengthening cooperation with local Armenian community and the authorities of Aleppo.



Arshak Poladyan also visited the main administrative building of the consulate and learned about its general state, assessing possible renewal of activities in the building. The consulate administration had to move to a safer place in the Armenian neighborhood due to the attack in 2012.



Governor of Aleppo Hussein Diab also met with the Armenian Ambassador. They summarized the damage to property suffered by the city during the military actions.



The Aleppo governor touched upon several projects of restoration of the city. The parties also discussed Armenia’s possible involvement and the perspectives of enhancing bilateral relations.



Hussein Diab shared his appreciation for Armenia’s balanced position on the Syrian crisis, which found its best display in the form of smooth operation of the Armenian consulate during the battle for Aleppo.



Arshak Poladyan spoke with representatives of the Armenian community in Aleppo, stating that Armenia will continue keeping them in the center of attention and do everything possible to support them.