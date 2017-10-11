State Academic Choir of Armenia to perform at Tatev Monastery

Yerevan /Mediamax/. State Academic Choir of Armenia led by Conductor Hovhannes Chekidjian will hold a concert at the garden of Tatev Monastery Complex on October 16 at 11:00 AM.

The concert is organized within the frames of Tatev Revival Project led by Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation.



Tatever ropeway will mark the 7th anniversary of its operation on October 16.



The concert is organized for residents of the adjacent communities, tourists and everyone interested.



Tatev Revival Project is designed to revitalize Tatev Monastery and make it a world-class tourist destination by combining its religious and cultural legacies.