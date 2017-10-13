Armenia to grant new privileges for import and use of e-cars

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan instructed to establish privileged conditions for import and use of electric cars in Armenia.

“Given the fact that the mentioned cars are environmentally safe and there’s a need to promote their import, I instruct Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, as well as Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Ministers of Finance and Nature Protection, and the head of the Tax Service to study jointly the possibility of amendments to current laws that would exempt electric car import from customs duties, taking into consideration the EAEU regulations. They have one month to prepare a report,” said Karen Karapetyan.



Currently, electric cars have a parking fee privilege.