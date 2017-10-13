1620 views

Armenia to grant new privileges for import and use of e-cars


Photo: https://bonasens.ru


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan instructed to establish privileged conditions for import and use of electric cars in Armenia.

“Given the fact that the mentioned cars are environmentally safe and there’s a need to promote their import, I instruct Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, as well as Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Ministers of Finance and Nature Protection, and the head of the Tax Service to study jointly the possibility of amendments to current laws that would exempt electric car import from customs duties, taking into consideration the EAEU regulations. They have one month to prepare a report,” said Karen Karapetyan.

Currently, electric cars have a parking fee privilege.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | October 12, 2017 15:11
Armenia to use Russian new USD 100m loan for armament purchase

Society | October 12, 2017 12:49
Malkovich narrates “Book of Lamentations” in Yerevan

Society | October 12, 2017 12:14
Armenia to grant new privileges for import and use of e-cars
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017