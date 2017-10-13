Armenian State Committee of Science marks FAST as “future powerful partner”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chairman of the State Committee of Science under the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia, Samvel Harutyunyan believes that the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) will become “one the most powerful future partner of the committee”.

Samvel Harutyunyan met with the press today, and when asked by Mediamax about perspectives of cooperation between the committee and the foundation, he replied:



“The tasks of FAST are in sync with what the State Committee of Science is working on. We will definitely collaborate and I don’t exclude the possibility of joint projects.”



He added that the committee and FAST should complement each other.



“We should thank Ruben Vardanyan for the idea of FAST. That idea is already being realized and I hope we’ll see some results in the near future,” said Samvel Harutyunyan.



