Investors and analysts visit Lydian’s Amulsar gold mine in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A group of analysts and institutional investors visited Armenia and Lydian’s Amulsar project.

At the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on October 11, President and CEO of Lydian International Howard Stevenson reiterated Lydian’s commitment to continue to present the Amulsar project as a good example that Armenia can attract and successfully maintain large scale international investments.



On October 12th, the visitors toured the Amulsar construction site, stopping by the heap leach area, the barren rock storage facility, and the conveyor corridor where they could see erected sections of the conveyor.



The visitors also had a look at the truck shop and assembly of large mine equipment from Caterpillar, as well as the construction camp where some 600 people are currently accommodated. Over 1200 people are working at the Amulsar constructions site, of which over 30% are from the surrounding communities.



The visit concluded at local businesses in Gndevaz community, where the visitors were briefed about Lydian’s local procurement program, as well as local business development projects that are part of Lydian’s commitment to ensuring economic and social development in communities surrounding Amulsar.