New Building of Ayb School opens

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On October 14, the new building C of Ayb School officially opened its doors.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan, other senior officials, school benefactors and supporters attended the solemn opening ceremony.



The new building designed by Storaket Architectural Studio represents a four-story structure with unique architectural solutions. It covers a total area of 4200 square meters, has 11 classrooms and is designed for 180 students.



Ayb School’s new building is equipped with modern educational technologies, laboratories, arts & crafts studios, a sport hall, an amphitheater, game and recreation zones and more, to create an interesting and saturated learning space and maximally unleash children's creative potential.



The construction of Ayb’s new building has become possible thanks to dozens of Ayb donors and benefactors united around the idea of education.



Head of Ayb School Aram Pakhchanian said that Ayb continues its mission aspiring to create an exemplary educational environment in Armenia. According to him, the opening of the new building is another step towards that mission.



"Our goal is to shape a school-building culture, where best human qualities will be formed and children’s imagination and creative potential will develop. This in its turn will create a space where teaching and learning will be highly inspiring and effective,” said Aram Pakhchanian.



“Our education philosophy is anchored on freedom and creativity, which we have tried to reflect it in our learning environments, since we want our future generation to strive for freedom, creativity, innovations, and most importantly, follow the truth. And this new building is the very result of it,” said Fr. Mesrop Aramian in his opening speech.



Ayb School was opened in 2011 by the Ayb Educational Foundation with the financial support of hundreds of donors united around the idea of education. Ayb High School is the first social project in the non-governmental sector in Armenia, and every year over 70% of students receive scholarship (tuition fee reimbursement). Ayb School offers education for 12 years and includes elementary school (grades 1-4), middle school (grades 5-9) and high school (grades 10-12).



The teaching and learning take place by the Araratian Baccalaureate (AB) Armenian language educational program developed by the Ayb Educational Foundation. The Araratian Baccalaureate is a globally competitive educational program, which enables Armenian students to study at Armenian schools in Armenian and receive quality education meeting all international and rigorous standards and providing graduation certificates that are acceptable in both local and international universities.



It was developed by the Ayb Educational Foundation and was finalized in the framework of the National Program for Educational Excellence carried out in cooperation with the Government. The process of the implementation of AB in regional schools of Armenia has started, thus making it accessible to all Armenian children in their own regions and free of charge.