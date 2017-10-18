1901 views

FAST to hold its first workshop in Armenia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yerevan will host the international workshop "Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences” on October 19.

It is jointly organized by the US National Science Foundation (US NSF) and Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST).

The workshop is a major event in the region in terms of geographical scale and the high profile of participants.

“Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences” will bring together more than two hundred researchers in Data Science and related disciplines with the aim to promote creation of the basis for sustainable international cooperation and development of science.

The workshop aims to become a platform for communication and future cooperation between young researchers, doctorate students and the leading specialists in the mentioned disciplines.

Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan, FAST Co-Founder Noubar Afeyan, and workshop Co-Chairs Aram Galstyan and Naira Hovakimyan will be the key speakers at the opening ceremony of the workshop.

The “Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences” workshop will kick off at 9am, in Armenia Marriott Hotel.

