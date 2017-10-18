Armenia’s Defense Minister follows media reports via MaxMonitor

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan said he follows media reports via MaxMonitor platform created by Mediamax media company.



Minister Sargsyan made that statement at the masterclass in Ayb School, which took place on October 17 within the “Formula for success” project.



When asked if he follows any media outlets daily, Vigen Sargsyan replied:



“Artsrun Hovhannisyan and Gevorg Altunyan prepare daily reports for me and I read those. Apart from them, there’s a good platform by Mediamax, where I follow important events of the day by key words.”



The “Formula for success” project is jointly realized by Ayb Education Foundation and Yerevan Productions. It’s a series of marstec lasses by famous and successful professionals.