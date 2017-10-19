FAST became an integrator, says Armenian Prime Minister

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The “Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences” workshop kicked off today in Yerevan. It is organized by the US National Science Foundation (US NSF) and Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST).



Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan welcomed the participants and noted that science and economy are strongly intertwined phenomena that should push each other forward.



“In the 21st century, globalization of processes and use of communication technologies are the mandatory conditions of progress. I believe that FAST and partners can take upon the role of integrator, maintaining connection between the best scientific and technological centers of the world,” said Armenia’s Prime Minister.



According to him, the world is living the fourth industrial revolution.



“Life-changing technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud solutions and the newest methods of obtaining renewable energy play a crucial part in global progress. I’m certain success will be on the side of those countries that adapt quickly to the new reality and become creators of innovation,” said the head of Armenian government.



Karen Karapetyan believes that Armenia has a good chance at enhancing its development.



“It’s important to build the necessary ecosystem and innovation campuses nationwide to ensure technological and knowledge-based advance. The state is ready to support that process with its entire potential,” said the Prime Minister.



“We want to have a competitive, progressive nation to establish a place for Armenia at a global level. We are united by the belief that it’s a possibility and a very concrete job that we should do together consistently,” he added.



FAST co-founder Noubar Afeyan noted that their main objectives include not only establishing ties and cooperation, but also forming a mentality that Armenia should rely on its uniqueness.



“We need to step out of that idea of being sensible and start doing thing that might not be considered such, because what seems unreasonable today can actually become smart tomorrow. We need to take big leaps in science instead of moving by a strict plan,” said Afeyan.



The workshop is a major event in the region in terms of geographical scale and the high profile of participants. It gathered more than two hundred researchers in Data Science and related disciplines.