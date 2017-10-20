FAST “shows the way of realizing new Armenia’s vision”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) "shows us the way in which the Armenian authorities, the opposition, civil society, Diaspora structures and all those concerned should go to realize the vision of a new and intellectual Armenia.”

President Sargsyan said this on October 19, delivering a speech at the gala dinner, dedicated to “Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences” workshop by FAST and U.S. National Science Foundation (US NSF).



“The Armenian Science and Technology Foundation is better known for its English name – FAST, therefore we should be faster in finding our niche in this rapidly changing world. The Foundation has rallied young people from the Motherland and the Diaspora around the idea of developing Armenia. They have succeeded in science, technology, and the associated business undertakings. Those individuals involved in the FAST have been supporting Armenia’s development over many years. This initiative should become another effective and successful example of cooperation between the public and private sectors. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank the founders and supporters of FAST on behalf of all public agencies of Armenia and reaffirm our full support for their initiative,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



“I am confident that by combining the resources available in Armenia, in the Diaspora and in the international scientific community on the way to innovative development, we can achieve tangible and measurable results. We can often hear people say that many scientific and technological solutions have not been implemented due to budgetary and financial constraints. Now, FAST offers grant-funded venture financing instruments as another important step towards the full disclosure of our scientific potential,” President of Armenia concluded.