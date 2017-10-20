“We aspire for Armenia to be a country of big ideas”, FAST CEO says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. CEO of Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) Armen Orujyan said that "we aspire for Armenia to be a country of big ideas, a nation of global impact”.

Armen Orujyan said this October 19 during the gala dinner dedicated to the workshop “Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences” hosted by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) and the US National Science Foundation (NSF).



“I am very fortunate to have been serendipitously introduced to Ruben Vardanyan late last year. That one call begun a chain reaction, like everything else with Ruben. He is a whirlpool, he came stirred everything around and here we are today. And this is only the beginning. And I want to thank him for transforming my world, literally - I was not planning to be 11 time zones away”, Armen Orujyan said.



“FAST looks to help create an ecosystem that will drive scientific advancement and technological innovation in Armenia and beyond. We aspire for Armenia to be a country of big ideas, a Nation of global impact. We shall no longer think about individual projects, we shall think about holistic solutions and global capacities. We shall execute each project similar to the moves made by our greatest chess players. Every move of every single pawn, every single figure, every single step is deliberate. We champion the modified version of Newton's third law, for every action, we expect an equal complementary reaction. Every thought has meaning. Little is left to chance.



We hear a lot that we are small but we are proud people. What if we are not small but we are giants. We are giants in science and technology. We are transformative leaders. We are the Greatest Inventors, Entrepreneurs, Doctors, Discoverers, Creators…. What if we are no longer small, in size or thinking? We are a country, a nation, a place, an ecosystem that everyone wants to be part of, everyone wants to be associated with”, FAST CEO said.