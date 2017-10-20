French Institute of Oncology opens in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The French Institute of Oncology opened in Yerevan today.

“The institute was created by the initiative of Norman Foundation and French-Armenian oncologist, Dr Norbert Avetyan. It will receive cancer patients and treat them by European standards,” informed Yerevan Municipality.



The institute is equipped with up-to-date resources to provide high-quality medical services. The facility will also support vulnerable families with cancer patients, helping them in raising funds.