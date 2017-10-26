Armenian President presents educational awards, speaks of FAST’s mission

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan marked out the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) among initiatives of scientific and technological development of recent years.

Serzh Sargsyan made the statement about FAST at the ceremony of Educational Awards of the President of Armenia in the Sphere of Information Technologies.



“This award isn’t the only tool for development of science and technology in our country. We came up with multiple similar initiatives in recent years. We all know their names: Lyus Foundation, Tumo Center for Creative Technologies, etc. They will be joined by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology, more widely known as FAST.



We also encourage them to connect and cooperate between themselves. For instance, Luys Foundation stepped out of its traditional format and performed as co-founder of FAST,” said the Armenian President.



He stressed that the mentioned tools were created especially for young people.



“You should definitely try to become a part of these initiatives. Even if you fail to do it with one of them, never give up. Try again, fail again, and you will make another step to success. Learn, improve, and success will come. It is my advice to you and to all your friends and peers. Remember that quick success in science and technology is very rare. It happens, but only hard work and many attempts bring achievements,” said Serzh Sargsyan.



This year the awards of the Armenian President were handed to 26 students from 6 universities and 17 pupils from 8 high schools.