Der Tagesspiegel dedicates a piece to Aurora initiative


Photo: Der Tagesspiegel


Yerevan/Mediamax/. A leading German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel dedicated a piece to the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative.

The 4-page piece, published on October 26, tells about the idea of the initiative, 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate Tom Catena, and the Aurora Humanitarian Index.

The piece also mentions special fellowships of the Aurora initiative.

Comments

Der Tagesspiegel dedicates a piece to Aurora initiative

