Armenia’s Prime Minister ready to stay in office

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan refuted the media claims that he has an agreement with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan to take the position of First Deputy Prime Minister in April 2018.

“We never had such a discussion,”said the head of Armenian government, speaking at a press conference.



Karen Karapetyan stressed he made frequent statements that he was ready to continue his efforts as Prime Minister of Armenia even after 2018.



“I repeat today that I am ready, I continue working and giving the best of my abilities. What is my wish, my goal? I don’t want to sound pretentious, but my wish is to serve our country as I am certain we can have a good one,” said the Prime Minister.