Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in October

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform, developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in October, 2017.



The October review of 127 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 2641 mentions;



2. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 1291 mentions;



3. Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Vahan Martirosyan: 829 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan: 291 mentions;



2. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan: 200 mentions;



3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 189 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyzed publications of 13 media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which made it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones. The results for October 2017 are displayed in the chart below.



Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.