Armenia explores EU expertise in volunteer rescue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today the delegation of the European Union, led by Sergey Anagnosti, Team Leader of “Prevention, Preparedness and Response to Man-made and Natural Disasters in the ENPI East Region (PPRD East)” program.
The sides discussed the process of implementation of PPRD EAST-2 program in Armenia.
The program features improvement of institutional and legislative bases in the sector of emergency situations, aimed at the development of capabilities in protection of Armenian population.
As an important mechanism for increasing population resistance, Davit Tonoyan emphasized the formation of volunteer rescue forces and assessment of disaster data loss with application of EU expertise.
