Yerevan hosts American writers

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Five prominent American writers arrived in Armenia as part of Lines and Spaces Reading Tour International Writing Program.

The visit of Natashia Deon, Lisa Schlesinger, Michael Collier, Cate Dicharry and Christopher Merrill was organized by ARI Literature Foundation and U.S. Embassy in Armenia.



Within the frames of the internationally‐renowned University of Iowa’s International Writing Program, a number of events will be held in Yerevan on November 9, 10 and 12: public readings, panel discussions, round table discussions. The writers will present extracts from their works.



The event is aimed at introducing contemporary American literature to the Armenian public and familiarizing the visiting American writers with the local Armenian literary scene.



The entrance is free; working language is mainly English.