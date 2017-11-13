Armenian President sends letter of condolences to Hassan Rouhani

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to President of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the destructive earthquake near Azgale community of Kermanshah province, which took lives of hundreds of people.
Serzh Sargsyan expressed his deepest condolences and support to President Rouhani and friendly people of Iran, wishing courage, strengths and strong spirit to families and relatives of the victims and soonest recovery to the injured.
