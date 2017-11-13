Armenia offers Iran help in rescue operations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan stated today that Armenia is ready to assist Iran in rescue operations in the area adjacent to Azgale community of Kermanshah province, which suffered from a destructive earthquake.

“I was deeply saddened to learn that the terrible earthquake in Kermanshah province claimed dozens of lives and destroyed property.



On behalf of the Armenian Government and myself, I would like to offer our condolences to you and the friendly people of Iran and express our readiness to get involved in the rescue operations,” reads the Prime Minister’s letter to First Vice President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri.