Japan assists Armenia in disaster risk reduction

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today Katsutoshi Fushimi, Chief Representative of Uzbekistan Office of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JIKA).

The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed that the parties discussed the preparation for the program, which is implemented in the frames of a grant provided by Japan.



The program will be launched in May 2018. Its main objective is to promote reduction of disaster risk in Armenia through the competent strategy and mechanisms of public awareness.



The program includes creation of a technically equipped educational center, which will teach disaster awareness and explain emergency procedures during various disasters to all target groups. Retraining of representatives of Armenian media is a significant component of the program.



Davit Tonoyan also stressed the importance of raising public awareness about different types of disasters and the emergency procedures for each of them.