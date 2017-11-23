Armenia and France to exchange experience in rescue operations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan had meetings in France with French Minister of the Interior Gérard Collomb, Director of the Directorate General of Civil Security and Crisis Management with the Interior Ministry Jacques Witkowski, and Météo-France CEO Jean-Marc Lacave.

The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations informed that the parties discussed new possibilities of expanding and deepening cooperation in emergency situations sector between the two countries.



They also agreed to collaborate in retraining of staff and exchange of experience in rescue operations in mountainous areas and fighting wildfires in woodland for the purpose of increasing the professional competence of the rescuers.



Both sides expressed readiness to exchange experience in further development of the volunteer rescue movement and strengthen cooperation with the Psychological Support Department and Center of Disaster Medical Treatment of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations.



The parties also touched on possibilities of applying Météo-France’s progressive experience in modernization of the Armenian ministry’s Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Service.