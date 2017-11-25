156 views

EU concludes negotiations with Armenia for a new aviation agreement


Photo: https://www.ainonline.com


Yerevan /Mediamax/. On the occasion of the Eastern Partnership Summit held in Brussels, the European Union concluded negotiations with Armenia for a new aviation agreement.

This agreement will improve market access for airlines, providing better connectivity, more choice and lower fares for travelers, EU Delegation in Armenia said.
 
“Today we are further delivering on our ambitious aviation strategy by taking our aviation relations with Armenia to the next level. This agreement will not only improve market access, it will also contribute to the highest safety, security and environmental standards. This is good news for European and Armenian travelers and businesses”, EU Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said.

