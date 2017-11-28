526 views

Injustice is like cancer, says Armenian President


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated today that "injustice is like cancer: without treatment, it does not go away on its own, but spreads”.

President Sargsyan made that statement at the session dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia.

“The degree to which justice is ensured is often assessed and estimated through comparison. In any case, that is what regular citizens do. If people see that violations are punished appropriately, they conclude that the state bodies are in place and operating. Similarly, when people see perpetrators get away or receive unequal punishment for the same crime, they mark the fact of injustice immediately. It is difficult to speak of justice when a sign of inequality is placed between equal parties in real life,” said the president.  

Serzh Sargsyan urged the staff of the Special Investigation Service not to feel subdued by the names or positions of the officials they investigate.

“You must not be constrained even if your colleagues are under investigation. Everyone should be certain of that, from public servants to the last citizen. We can speak of significant achievements of the service only when the principle of “position of power does not guarantee impunity” is strongly established in the society,” the President noted.

According to Serzh Sargsyan, the fight against corruption is “a matter of national security and does not have an alternative”.

“The fight against corruption has to manifest in tougher, more fundamental and up-to-date ways,” said the head of the state.

Injustice is like cancer, says Armenian President

