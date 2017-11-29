TaTever offers special prices for students and locals

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Ahead of winter holidays TaTever ropeway elaborated a special offer for students, as well as residents of Syunik marz (Armenia) and Artsakh.

From December 1 to January 31, the roundtrip ticket for the mentioned groups will cost AMD 1500 and the one way ticket – AMD 1000. To acquire the tickets, students will have to show their student cards while residents of Syunik and Artsakh a document, which proves their residency. For other passengers the roundtrip ticket for winter months will cost AMD 3500 and the one way ticket – AMD 2500.



Included in the Guinness World Record Book, TaTever is the longest reversible ropeway in the world. This year it will operate in accordance with its usual winter schedule, providing services from Tuesday to Sunday at 10AM-6PM. Earlier, the ropeway operated only on weekends and public holidays during December-January-February.



The last day of operation this year will be December 29.



After New Year holidays, TaTever will start servicing from January 6.