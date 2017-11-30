Armenian families tend to tolerate violence

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The research of International Center for Human Development (ICHD) evidences that a large segment of the Armenian society tends to tolerate violence and preserve families.

Presenting the results of the research, financed by the European Union and United Nations Population Fund, ICHD representative Christina Sargsyan noted that the Armenians have similar perception of family violence manifestations.



“If family violence was considered to be a domestic issue 5 years ago, then it is among social priorities for many people today,” she said.



A component of the research is 13 focus group interviews, which involved 135 men and women (including victims of family violence) from Yerevan, 2 communities from Shirak marz and 4 communities from Gegharkunik marz.



“Focus groups noted both physical and psychological types of violence, of which the latter is a new phenomenon in Armenia,” Christina Sargsyan said.



According to her, there was an opinion that men tend to feel proud for manifesting violence against women, considering the violence against children as a shame.



“Our society tends to tolerate violence and preserve families. We also ask for help only in case of extreme physical violence. We understand that people lose the relevant communication skills during conflicts. Nevertheless, the response to family violence continues to be a concept without an institutional approach,” ICHD representative concluded.



UNFPA Armenia Assistant Representative Garik Hayrapetyan noted that the results of the research will help elaborate further oriented policy.



“The research discovered very interesting approaches from the justification of family violence to the intended fight against this phenomenon. There were people, who said that we should educate people, since if educated men would beat wives “lightly”. This means that we still have a lot of work to do,” Garik Hayrapetyan.