UWC Dilijan hosts team of Letovo School

A new educational institution applying IB programs, Letovo School, will open in Moscow in September 2018. On December 1, 2017, the faculty and administration staff of the newly created school visited UWC Dilijan College in Armenia to see how it organizes the education and living conditions of its students.



The guests from Russia arrived on a short visit. Within several hours, the group of 30 people took part in the lessons and had a look on how the 210 students from 82 countries study, live, and cooperate with the local community.



Letovo Head of Academics Madlena Shaginyan shared her gratitude for the hospitality, stating that not every school is so open to partners.



“Our teachers attended the lessons today. It was impossible not to admire the students for the maturity of their minds and for how actively they were involved in the process of learning. The students also integrated into the community successfully. A group of children from the town arrived today, and they had great time at the college, socializing with the students and playing musical instruments. It was an important experience for us to see how the living conditions are organized for the pupils. What the college does for students deserves of great respect,” said Madlena Shaginyan.



Photo: UWC Dilijan