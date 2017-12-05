Armenia’s fire and rescue services to use German experience

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Davit Tonoyan received today President of the German Fire Services Association Hartmut Ziebs.

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, at the meeting Davit Tonoyan noted that the two countries established the first ever direct contact between their fire and rescue services.



The parties discussed possibilities of retraining for Armenia’s firefighters and rescuers with support from the Association. In particular, the ministry intends to study the new approaches in Germany’s firefighting methodology in order to apply them in Armenia.



Minister Tonoyan stressed that the Armenian Rescue Service is tasked with retraining of firefighters and rescuers, so that each of them is able to administer first aid to the injured persons as well.