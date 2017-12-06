Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in November

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform, developed by Mediamax media company, presents the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in November 2017.



The November review of 128 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian: 2177 mentions;



2. Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan: 1851 mentions;



3. Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan: 816 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is the same as in October:



1. Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan: 187 mentions;



2. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan: 165 mentions;



3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 69 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the number of mentions.



MaxMonitor specialists separately analyzed publications of 13 news media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which made it possible to map the mentions with positive, neutral, and negative undertones.



The results for November 2017 are displayed in the chart below.



Mediamax media company with its MaxMonitor platform is the leader in Armenian media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. Several dozens of private companies, banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and state agencies, international organizations and embassies are subscribed to the platform.