Model for Dilijan Community Archive presented

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On December 8 UWC Dilijan College hosted the presentation of the Model for Dilijan Community Archive, as well as the results of Dilijan Community Archive Project.

The initiative is implemented with the support of IDeA Foundation and financing of Federal Foreign Office of Germany. It’s aimed at collecting historic facts and evidences about Dilijan to introduce to the attention of public in a new creative way.



“IDeA Foundation is an open platform, which unites partners, local communities and international beneficiaries for elaboration and implementation of long-term social and economic programs. Dilijan Intercultural Exchange program set a perfect example of efficient dialogue between the mentioned 3 groups, the results of which are available for everyone interested in the past and present of Dilijan,” CEO of IDeA Rafi Baghdjian said.



Touching upon the implementation of the program, Head Curator of Lusadaran Armenian Photography Foundation Vigen Galstyan noted that they had the opportunity to find very interesting episodes.



“Among the most interesting ones I’d note the archive materials from the Soviet times. We’ve digitized around 1200 pictures from the collection of Geological Museum and Art Gallery in Dilijan.We also examined personal archives of people and created the model of community archive, which will be presented as an online depository,” he told.



Chair of the Board of Governors of UWC Dilijan College Veronika Zonabend said that this program was initiated as a result of active communication with citizens of Dilijan.



“Dilijan has a rich history. Within the frames of this program, residents of the city will have the opportunity to see the beauty of Dilijan in the past. We need to preserve the memory of the city’s past, and the feeling of pride which they give to people,” she said.



Ambassador of Germany Matthias Kiesler remarked that Dilijan is a unique place and studying its past is a great idea to pursue.



“I think that the results of this program will draw the attention of youth, since many of them don’t know how the community, where they live, looked like 20 or 25 years ago,” Ambassador Kiesler said.



Co-founder of IDeA Foundation Ruben Vardanyan stressed that the residents of Dilijan should understand that their community could certainly become an international hub of education, culture, tourism and healthcare.



“We still have a long way to go. Sometimes small changes take big efforts. We’re convinced that we will be able to really succeed once people start trusting each other and simply speak honestly about current issues in the community,” Ruben Vardanyan concluded.