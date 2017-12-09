Vardanyan: holding Aurora Dialogues outside Armenia “very important”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Co-founder of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanyan said that holding Aurora Dialogues outside Armenia for the first time was “very important”.



“Holding Aurora Dialogues in Berlin, we wanted to show the world what we are doing. We also wished to inform that Armenia has a significant contribution in welcoming refugees, as very few people knew that Armenia has already accepted about 20 000 refugees from Syria,” he said.







Ruben Vardanyan noted that the participants of Aurora Dialogues, held in Berlin, “were happy to see the representatives of a developing country thinking about universal humanitarian values and expressing concerns about the dangerous processes that are happening today around the world.”



“They saw our willingness to share our experience and use it for changing the world around us. I think that we were able to show our commitment to look to the future without forgetting our past,” Ruben Vardanyan said.