Aurora Dialogues Berlin talks over solutions for migration crisis

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Aurora Dialogues, "Millions on the Move: Need for Development and Integration,” was held on December 4th and 5th in Berlin – chosen due to the significance of the theme to both Germany and the European Union.

The event, attended by key humanitarian and human rights figures including Mary Robinson, Leymah Gbowee and Norbert Lammert, sought to catalyze conversation and propose ideas on how Germany and the EU could identify solutions to the most pressing global migration and refugee challenges.



People underestimate the scale of the global migration issue



A key focus of the conference was global migration and the vast scale of the issue. There are 65 million people who have fled their home countries, and another 700 million people worldwide who would consider migrating if they had the chance. These numbers don’t include the populations typically excluded from the public debate on migration, such as internally displaced people (IDPs) or the more than 200 million people living with the threat of displacement due to climate change and its effects by 2050.



Misconceptions and Disconnection with Reality Characterize the Current Debate



Keynote speaker Norbert Lammert, former President of the German Bundestag, said, “To talk about migration often means to talk about misconceptions.”



Participants agree that public debate is based on misconceptions – a notion clearly supported by the results of the 2017 Aurora Humanitarian Index, an international survey examining public response to pressing humanitarian challenges and the ways they’ve been confronted. The Index, which surveyed 6,500 people from 12 countries, found that a majority think that their country has done more for refugees than it actually has, and that people around the world are increasingly skeptical of the individual or collective ability to make a real difference. Only nine percent of those surveyed think that their actions can make a difference in finding a solution to the global refugee crisis.



The disconnection demonstrated in the Index, and arguments of misconceptions, have led to increased calls for civil discussion on migration and integration, as experts argued the existing debate is unbalanced and detached from reality.



Mary Robinson, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and former president of Ireland, said at the Dialogues, “Stories are important, but unfortunately we hear too little about the people involved. What actually happens to the people whilst on the move as refugees, is important.” She also argued the image the media often portrays is too one-sided and negative, and that framing the issue politically could influence the debate and ultimately frame conversation’s scope and impact successful integration.



“We have to overcome the gap between perceived emotions and real facts,” said Rita Süssmuth, former president of the German Bundestag.



Dr. Ingrid Hamm, founder of the Global Perspectives Initiative also commented, “We need to adjust our way of thinking to be far more global. When it comes to topics of migration and reasons for flight, there remains a huge lack of information, as well as an increasing need for a stronger dialogue between Africa and Europe.”

