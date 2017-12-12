French Ambassador: CEPA will open up prospects for Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte have described the signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as a historical event.
“We already begin to understand the value of this unique agreement. A member of the Eurasian Economic Union, Armenia signed an agreement with the European Union. This opens up prospects for Armenia,” the Ambassador said today.
Ambassador Lacôte noted that the economic and trade relations between Armenia and the EU will be facilitated after the agreement comes into force.
“This is a big responsibility for Armenia, who will have to make a number of reforms to approach the European standards,” he said.
Jonathan Lacôte also remarked that Armenia can become a very important link in the region, a bridge between EAEU and EU.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.