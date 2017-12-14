Armenia and NATO sum up 2017 and outline new directions

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia will host the 11th NATO Week on December 13-18. Ahead of the event, the parties have held a press conference in the NATO Information Center in Armenia to discuss the Armenia-NATO partnership.



NATO Liaison Officer for Central Asia Rosaria Puglisi has attached important to the NATO Week in terms of representation of the partnership in its full capacity to the Armenian public.



Rosaria Puglisi Photo: Mediamax

Armen Yrdigaryan Photo: Mediamax

Levon Ayvazyan Photo: Mediamax