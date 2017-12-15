Vazgen Sargsyan and Armenak Khanpetyants military institutes to merge

Defense Minister of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan and Vice President of the Izmirlian Foundation Gregory Djerejian have signed a memorandum of cooperation for the project “Modernization of the campus of Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute”. The foundation will allocate USD 5 million for the large-scale project of renovation and reconstruction of the institute’s buildings.

“The working groups are discussing the merger of Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute with Marshal Armenak Khanperyants Military Aviation Institute and the idea of a single institute with different departments and divisions. It is assumed that the merged institute will be located in the Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute, with enlarged campus,” said Vigen Sargsyan, stressing that the Izmirlian Foundation has supported the institute since the day it opened and the new memorandum is a part of that cooperation.

