558 views

Information Center on NATO hosts seminar for future journalists



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Information Center on NATO in Armenia hosted a seminar for future journalists, which was attended by more than 30 students from departments of journalism of Russian-Armenian Slavonic University and Yerevan State University.

The seminar held on December 12 included a lecture, delivered by Afentouli Despina, Program Manager Partnerships & Cooperative Security, Regional Coordinator Caucasus & Central Asia at NATO.

She covered security challenges and NATO’s cooperation with partners. 

Magnus Eyjolfsson, Public Diplomacy Officer at NATO Liaison Office in Tbilisi, Georgia, introduced the participants to the cooperation of NATO with countries of Southern Caucasus, attaching special attention to details of Armenia-NATO collaboration.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | December 14, 2017 15:52
Head of Armenian Mission hands over credentials to NATO Secretary General

Society | December 14, 2017 11:46
Lydian Armenia supports renovation of Vayk Hospital

Society | December 14, 2017 11:38
Armenian Government to develop new, ‘ambitious’ anti-corruption strategy
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017