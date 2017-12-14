Information Center on NATO hosts seminar for future journalists

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Information Center on NATO in Armenia hosted a seminar for future journalists, which was attended by more than 30 students from departments of journalism of Russian-Armenian Slavonic University and Yerevan State University.

The seminar held on December 12 included a lecture, delivered by Afentouli Despina, Program Manager Partnerships & Cooperative Security, Regional Coordinator Caucasus & Central Asia at NATO.



She covered security challenges and NATO’s cooperation with partners.



Magnus Eyjolfsson, Public Diplomacy Officer at NATO Liaison Office in Tbilisi, Georgia, introduced the participants to the cooperation of NATO with countries of Southern Caucasus, attaching special attention to details of Armenia-NATO collaboration.