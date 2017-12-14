Armenian Government to develop new, ‘ambitious’ anti-corruption strategy

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has instructed the Government of Armenia to develop a “new, ambitious anti-corruption strategy”.

According to the head of the government, Armenia had adopted an anti-corruption strategy in 2015 and has been carrying out a range of activities within that strategy.



“Some of the events from the 2015 program are ongoing, but it is necessary to begin developing a new, ambitious strategy in this stage already, with introduction of mechanisms for monitoring and assessment of the results,” said Karen Karapetyan.



The heads of the executive bodies have been instructed to finish developing the draft legislation conditioned by the current anti-corruption strategy and to complete the strategy-related activities in the established period of time.



Moreover, the government will develop suggestions for the new strategy by sector and submit them to the Ministry of Justice within 30 days.



At the same time, Karen Karapetyan has instructed the Chief of Staff of the Government to complete the development of monitoring and assessment mechanisms for the ongoing anti-corruption activities in four sectors within 15 days.