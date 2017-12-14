Lydian Armenia supports renovation of Vayk Hospital

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Lydian Armenia supported the renovation of Vayk hospital. On December 13 the hospital hosted the official opening of its operating room, now provided with medical equipment, and launched its elevator, which has also been brought to hospital standards.
According to the representatives of Lydian Armenia, the company attaches special importance to the development of security and health culture in Armenia, which is why the renovation of Vayk Hospital preceded the operation of Amulsar mine. The hospital is the best medical institution for providing first aid to the employees of the company.
Photo: Lydian Armenia
The company invested USD 100k for the improvement of conditions at the hospital.
Lydian Armenia has also supported trainings for medical personnel. 4 specialists from the hospital will visit Yerevan and participate in the professional training, organized specially for them.
Having got acquainted with new conditions of the hospital, Managing Director of Lydian Armenia Hayk Aloyan noted that Lydian Armenia attaches special importance to investments, which both serve the needs of Amulsar mine and contribute to the well-being of adjacent communities.
Photo: Lydian Armenia
“Lydian Armenia anticipates long-term cooperation with Vayk Hospital. This newly-renovated hospital will provide medical services for employees of Lydian Armenia, as well as residents of the communities in the region,” Hayk Aloyan said.
Head of Lydian Medical Services Vigen Tatintsyan emphasized that Lydian Armenia prioritizes safety and health requirements.
“The company aims at reducing risks of accidents and injuries as much as possible. We have not registered any serious injury since the start of Amulsar construction. Nevertheless, any responsible company should be ready for various situations, and renovation of Vayk Hospital serves that purpose,” he said.
The Chief Physician at Vayk Hospital Robert Aslanyan said that the hospital finally has the opportunity to provide medical services with modern equipment.
Photo: Lydian Armenia
“Our patients very often had to go to Yerevan to get even some insignificant services, while now we can cure them here,” doctor Aslanyan said.
Attaching special importance to the works implemented at the hospital, Governor of Vayots Dzor marz Harutyun Sargsyan remarked that the new equipment will contribute to the improvement of health among residents of the community.
