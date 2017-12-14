Lydian Armenia supports renovation of Vayk Hospital

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Lydian Armenia supported the renovation of Vayk hospital. On December 13 the hospital hosted the official opening of its operating room, now provided with medical equipment, and launched its elevator, which has also been brought to hospital standards.

According to the representatives of Lydian Armenia, the company attaches special importance to the development of security and health culture in Armenia, which is why the renovation of Vayk Hospital preceded the operation of Amulsar mine. The hospital is the best medical institution for providing first aid to the employees of the company.



Photo: Lydian Armenia

Photo: Lydian Armenia

